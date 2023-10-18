On Monday, brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce watched Game 1 of the NLCS, which the Philadelphia Phillies won 5-3 over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. In their suite at the stadium, the brothers left a seat unoccupied between them.

The TBS broadcast's play-by-play announcer, Brian Anderson, decided to mock Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce over the empty seat. The joke was in continuation to the dating rumors surrounding Kelce and American pop star and worldwide sensation Taylor Swift.

The announcer said:

“Looks like the seat’s available in between, I don’t know you Swifties, it looks like it might be a bros’ night.”

The video with Anderson's commentary over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was posted on the MLB’s X (formerly Twitter) handle. It attracted reactions from users who seemed to roll their eyes at the overdose of relationship rumors between Kelce and Swift.

Here're some of the reactions:

Source: MLB's X handle

Travis Kelce. 34, is a two-time Super Bowl winner and the younger brother of Jason Kelce, who plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift – The talk of the town

Travis Kelce and singing sensation, Taylor Swift, are speculated to date each other. The couple has not made their relationship official yet. However, the two are often spotted with each other.

Recently the two stars were seen together in New York City for two straight nights. The pictures of the couple went viral, as they were spotted holding hands while exiting the car together to visit the restaurant Nobu.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended SNL's afterparty on Monday and broke the internet with their PDA-filled pictures and news. Swift has also been spotted cheering for Kelce at the Kansas City Chief’s tight end’s recent games.