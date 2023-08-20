Spencer Torkelson smashed his 22nd home run of the 2023 MLB season on Sunday, Aug. 20. The longball gave the Detroit Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers also marked the occasion with a special tribute to Torkelson, referring to Taylor Swift's famous song "22."

"Tork and T-Swift: Both feeling 22."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were quick to react to Torkelson's 22nd home run of the campaign. One wrote:

"Tork is actually him"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Tork is the best thing the Tigers have going for them now"

Expand Tweet

A third wasn't too amused with the Tigers' social media reference between Torkelson and Taylor Swift:

"Cringe"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions to Torkelson getting his 22nd home run of the season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, the Tigers had a 4-1 lead over the Guardians entering the bottom of the ninth inning.

Spencer Torkelson's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Detroit Tigers baseman Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson is having his breakout season with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. Prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, the 23-year-old racked up 106 hits and 21 home runs in 456 at-bats with a .232 batting average.

Torkelson was the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. He made his debut for the franchise on April 8, 2022.

Despite Torkelson's displays this season, the Tigers have struggled to get their act together. A. J. Hinch's side is presently third in the AL Central with a 56-67 record, seven games behind divisional leaders Minnesota Twins.

Detroit is still mathematically in the hunt for the playoff berth, however, the team will need to string together a series of wins toward the back end of the campaign to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Torkelson's outings will certainly come as a timely boost for the Tigers, who expect a lot more to come from the highly-rated baseman in the coming years.