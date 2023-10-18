Cardinals' Nolan Arenado failed to secure a nomination as a finalist for the prestigious Gold Glove award this season, ending his 10-year win streak. Rawlings announced the finalists on Wednesday, and Arenado's name was conspicuously absent.

Arenado has won the award every year since his 2013 debut season with the Rockies. This ties him with Phillies' legend Mike Schmidt in the all-time list for third basemen.

This year, however, he is absent from the list. The finalists for the NL third-base Gold Glove are the Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Rockies' Ryan McMahon, and the Braves' Austin Riley.

Arenado's absence has prompted a flurry of posts on social media. Fans paid their tribute to the end of an incredible streak. The tweets show the fans' respect and admiration towards Arenado.

Whether this year's lack of nomination is a one-off or a sign of a new generation in the MLB remains to be seen.

As Cardinals' Nolan Arenado's Gold Glove run ends in 2023, new contenders emerge

The absence of Nolan Arenado as a finalist for this year's Gold Glove Award is striking. This year's omission means that Arenado ties Ichiro Suzuki for the MLB record of winning a Gold Glove for most consecutive seasons. However, as this streak ends, it opens the door for new Gold Glove contenders.

Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays have the most nominations this season. Both boast five Gold Glove finalists this year.

The Rangers' defensive prowess has been evident as they continue their bid to clinch the ALCS against the Astros. The Blue Jays, however, were eliminated by the Twins in the wild-card rounds.

The multi-position nominations for players like the Dodgers' Mookie Betts and the Astros' Mauricio Dubon also draw attention. Betts has been nominated in the NL for right field and utility, while Dubon garnered AL nominations for second base and utility.

These dual nominations come after Rawlings added a utility category to the Gold Glove Awards last season.