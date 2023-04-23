There will be plenty of teams interested in signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he becomes a free agent, but one team seems to have no chance. The Dominican slugger reiterated this week that he would never play for the New York Yankees.

Guerrero Jr.'s latest comments confirmed that the Yankees are out of the running. The Blue Jays first baseman insisted that he will never change his mind and that the decision goes back to his family.

Well-known MLB columnist Jon Heyman was surprised that the All-Star would come out and openly name the team he wouldn’t play for. With free agency just two years away, Guerrero may be giving up some leverage by disclosing which teams he will or won’t play for.

MLB fans came out in support of Guerrero Jr., with many ridiculing Heyman for his stance on the matter.

Paul Ross @RealPaulRoss @JonHeyman Not everyone wants to play for the Yankees. Ken Griffey didn’t want to play for them and he had a great career @JonHeyman Not everyone wants to play for the Yankees. Ken Griffey didn’t want to play for them and he had a great career

Blue Jays Express @BlueJaysExpress @JonHeyman News flash Jon, not everyone loves your precious Yankees. You’re hammered off that Yankees Kool-Aid @JonHeyman News flash Jon, not everyone loves your precious Yankees. You’re hammered off that Yankees Kool-Aid

Jarrett Adlof @JarrettAdlof @JonHeyman Usual tactic: New York media member having issues with any feelings towards New York team @JonHeyman Usual tactic: New York media member having issues with any feelings towards New York team

TonyD3942 @ajd121 @JonHeyman Not everything is about squeezing out the last possible penny. @JonHeyman Not everything is about squeezing out the last possible penny.

In DR the ny yunkers are the most hated team. @JonHeyman Why some people think that everyone loves the yunkers?In DRthe ny yunkers are the most hated team. @JonHeyman Why some people think that everyone loves the yunkers?In DR 🇩🇴 the ny yunkers are the most hated team.

Blue Jays Husband @BlueJaysHusband @JonHeyman He's a Blue Jay for life - Yankee hatred runs through his veins @JonHeyman He's a Blue Jay for life - Yankee hatred runs through his veins

Jeff Scarola @ScroShow @JonHeyman Yankees aren’t the team to do that with anymore, Uncle Stevie and the New York Mets are now that team @JonHeyman Yankees aren’t the team to do that with anymore, Uncle Stevie and the New York Mets are now that team

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s animosity toward the organization is obvious. Guerrero Jr. stated that he had no interest in playing in the Bronx in November of last year.

When asked by a young Toronto Blue Jays fan in January which MLB team was the easiest to play against, he named the Yankees. That was despite the fact that the Yankees had a 11-8 record last season versus the Blue Jays and won the division.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become a free agent in 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros 4-2 at Minute Maid Park

MLB columnist Jon Heyman may have had a valid point when speaking from a negotiating standpoint.

Guerrero Jr. recently agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is set to become a free agent in 2025 if he does not extend his contract before that with the club.

Earlier this month, Guerrero Jr. stated that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seem to be a match made in heaven. The two-time All-Star has been one of the team's star players since making his debut in 2019. The Blue Jays would be foolish to let him go, considering he has already reiterated his desire to remain with the organization throughout his career.

