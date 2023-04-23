There will be plenty of teams interested in signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he becomes a free agent, but one team seems to have no chance. The Dominican slugger reiterated this week that he would never play for the New York Yankees.
Guerrero Jr.'s latest comments confirmed that the Yankees are out of the running. The Blue Jays first baseman insisted that he will never change his mind and that the decision goes back to his family.
Well-known MLB columnist Jon Heyman was surprised that the All-Star would come out and openly name the team he wouldn’t play for. With free agency just two years away, Guerrero may be giving up some leverage by disclosing which teams he will or won’t play for.
MLB fans came out in support of Guerrero Jr., with many ridiculing Heyman for his stance on the matter.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s animosity toward the organization is obvious. Guerrero Jr. stated that he had no interest in playing in the Bronx in November of last year.
When asked by a young Toronto Blue Jays fan in January which MLB team was the easiest to play against, he named the Yankees. That was despite the fact that the Yankees had a 11-8 record last season versus the Blue Jays and won the division.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become a free agent in 2025
MLB columnist Jon Heyman may have had a valid point when speaking from a negotiating standpoint.
Guerrero Jr. recently agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is set to become a free agent in 2025 if he does not extend his contract before that with the club.
Earlier this month, Guerrero Jr. stated that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seem to be a match made in heaven. The two-time All-Star has been one of the team's star players since making his debut in 2019. The Blue Jays would be foolish to let him go, considering he has already reiterated his desire to remain with the organization throughout his career.