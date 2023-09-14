LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was left stunned after learning that she has more followers than Michael Phelps on Instagram. Dunne, who has about $4.4 million followers, is one of the most valuable college athletes. Michael Phelps, on the other hand, is hailed as the greatest Olympian of all time and boasts $3.4 million followers on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Olivia got to know that she surpassed the swimming legend in the follower count.

“No way, there’s no way. That’s crazy,” she said.

"Livvy was shocked by some of these 😂😂#livvy #lsu #lsugymnastics"

Fans teased her for outshining the Olympic champion Phelps in Instagram follower count.

"Who has more Olympic medals?" wrote one user while the other commented: "You get more fame for being a girl"

"People like to look at women more than men. Are we really surprised by this?"

"I hate our society"

"But why is that even news 😂 like why is that relevant"

"‼️😁She’s instagrammable, good instagram lookin. But in the end Michael Phelps greatness is way more bright than her, same for Aaron Rodgers and joe …"

In addition to living a great athletic life and being a social media celebrity, Olivia Dunne frequently faces online criticism. The gymnast is frequently made fun of for both her aesthetic preferences and gymnastic prowess.

Olivia Dunne on handling criticism: "Your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that"

In an interview with Elle, Dunne discussed how she felt when others put her down by making disparaging remarks.

“To see a woman winning? People sometimes have a lot to say,” Olivia Dunne said.

“I don’t want to say ‘F**k you', but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that,” Dunne explained.

Dunne, who is currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Paul Skenes, has often spoken about her career dreams and how she wants to be a successful entrepreneur.