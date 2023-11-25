Pablo Sandoval's 14 years in MLB earned him accolades for his play, but also admiration from fans. However, recent career decisions from the "Kung Fu Panda" is causing a degree of consternation among some fans.

In late October, the 37-year old Venezuelan was drafted to the Dubai Falcons of United. Based in the Middle East and South Asia, Baseball United Baseball is an emergent league that has made a play at signing former MLB names.

On November 25, Sandoval featured in the second game of the Baseball United All-Star series in Dubai. After launching a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, the Eastern All-Stars went up by six runs, owing to the fact that it was a "Moneyball" at-bat.

"Pablo Sandoval just hit the first ever six-run home run. It was a "moneyball at bat" so the runs counted as double" - Talkin' Baseball

While fans in North America still feel an affinity for Sandoval, owing to eleven seasons on the San Francisco Giants, many struggled to concur with the double-run model. Several took to making their own comments diminishing the bizarre Baseball United rule.

Founded earlier in 2023, Baseball United now boasts four teams, two from the United Arab Emirates, with India and Pakistan both hosting one club each. Hosting about 200 players spread across 30 nations, several former MLB players such as Bartolo Colon and former New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano have inked deals with Baseball United.

Although Pablo Sandoval was drafted by the Dubai Falcons, it remains unclear whether or not the third baseman has pursued any contractual dealings with the team. Following this two-game November showcase, Baseball United is planning a 65-game season sometime in 2024. It is unclear to what extent, if any, "Moneyball" at-bats will play in regular season competition.

Baseball United will need more than Pablo Sandoval to intrigue MLB audiences

As we have seen in football with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo signing with Saudi club Al-Nasr, as with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Middle East is making a serious play at bringing pro sports to their region.

However, baseball has virtually no history, and likely very fleeting sustained interest in the area. While inking names like Pablo Sandoval and Robinson Cano is impressive, do not expect MLB audiences to be flocking to watch baseball from the UAE over the alternative taking place closer to home.

