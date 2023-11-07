According to journalist Jon Morosi, Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India has stirred considerable interest among top MLB executives this offseason. With several teams reaching out to inquire about the infielder's availability, the Reds find themselves at a crossroads with India.

At 26, India is approaching his prime years in baseball. His 2023 performance, a .244 batting average with 17 homers, highlighted his offensive prowess despite facing health issues.

Further, India's tenure with the Reds still has three years remaining before he's eligible for free agency. This factor enhances his appeal to other teams who are considering him as a long-term investment.

However, India, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, has faced his share of challenges with injuries. In 2022, a hamstring strain and a calf injury sidelined him for two months. This year, plantar fasciitis in his left foot kept him out for a month and a half. This could prove to be a disadvantage.

The Reds are reportedly open to discussions, recognizing their depth in position players, but they are not actively seeking to part with India.

The fan base is abuzz with speculation on India's future, weighing his value against his injury history. Reds fans recognize the potential benefits of capitalizing on Jonathan India's current high trade value.

On the other hand, Mets fans have expressed a keen interest in India, highlighted by multiple tweets inviting him to join the team.

Previously, on a "Foul Territory" podcast, India had mentioned that his father is a staunch Mets fan.

"My dad watches the Mets games and then tapes the Reds games," India said.

This familial connection might resonate with India, potentially influencing a move to the Mets.

Reds' robust infield depth puts Jonathan India's roster place in jeopardy

Second baseman Jonathan India's spot on the Reds' starting lineup for the next season is in question. The infield is notably crowded with prospects who have made a compelling case for their inclusion in the starting lineup.

At first base, Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been crucial, while Matt McLain is a promising option at second. The dynamic Elly De La Cruz commands shortstop, and Noelvi Marte's potential at third base cannot be overlooked.

This depth of talent leaves India in a precarious position. Despite his accolades, India might not be able to secure a position in the starting lineup.

The Reds' decision regarding Jonathan India is crucial for shaping their strategy. As the GM meetings continue, India's situation is one to watch.