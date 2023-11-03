"Oh it’s over? Forgot that was still going on"

To celebrate the win of the Texas Rangers in the World Series Championship, the massive baseball featuring the Texas Rangers emblem was transformed into the new immersive dome called Sphere on the Las Vegas strip.

Sphere Vegas posted on social media:

"Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on their World Series win!"

It took $2.3 billion to create the Las Vegas structure known as the MSG Sphere. As a result, it's now the priciest entertainment facility in the history of Las Vegas.

Fans on social media expressed their opinions on the same. Here are some of the top tweets:

The Rangers have finally won the World Series, 63 years after their founding. With a 5-0 Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rangers continued their incredible road show to win the World Series at Chase Field.

The memorable World Series victory night for the Rangers

Every player made a significant contribution to the Rangers' victory. The Texas Rangers won the World Series, thanks to six innings from Nathan Eovaldi and an RBI single by Mitch Garver in the seventh.

To cap up the Fall Classic, the Rangers, who had been shut out for six innings by Zac Gallen, won three straight games in the desert to clinch a postseason road record 11-0, thanks to a late home run by Marcus Semien.

For the Rangers, who have been around since 1961, when they were the Washington Senators in expansion, it's their first championship. They relocated to Texas for the 1972 season.

In 2011, they came close to winning the World Series — they needed only one strike on two occasions before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.