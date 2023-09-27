It's impossible to deny that betting is a major industry in the sports world these days, something that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has not overlooked. In a recent episode of the podcast The Marchand and Ourand, it was discussed that the polarizing MLB Commissioner announced that there will be broadcasts in the future dedicated solely to the world of baseball gambling.

According to Manfred, the future gambling broadcast will provide a detailed analysis of every swing and pitch, as well as the ability to bet on every single action. While Rob Manfred saw this as an opportunity to keep the game of baseball growing, some fans feel it is disrespectful and disgusting.

One of the main things that fans opposed about the idea is none other than Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose. The polarizing Rose received a lifetime ban from the MLB after being caught gambling on games while he was a manager for the Reds.

Sports gambling has been a controversial topic for fans teams, athletes and fans, however, it's impossible to deny the profitability of sports leagues embracing the action.

Rob Manfred, who is already polarizing among fans, no doubt sees the potential of gambling broadcast and expanded gambling options as a way to continue baseball's growth among a younger audience.

Rob Manfred has continued to say that he will not overturn Pete Rose's lifetime ban for illegally gambling on baseball

Earlier this year, Pete Rose penned a letter to Commissioner Manfred asking for forgiveness and pleading for his lifetime suspension to be overturned. However, Manfred continues to make statements stating that he will not overturn the ban, saying that the league's continued partnerships with gambling companies will not affect Rose's future with the MLB.

It remains to be seen if Pete Rose will ever find himself inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; however, at 81 years old, time may be running out. In an ironic and comical move, Rose reportedly placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio, the state where he made his name with the Cincinnati Reds.