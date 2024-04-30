"Feels a bit extreme, should've been more subtle" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses Camden Yards dimension alterations ahead of Orioles clash

The New York Yankees were welcomed to Camden Yards by the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-0 defeat on Monday. Gunner Henderson’s solo moon shot in the first inning gave the O’s early lead.

After a long struggle of scoreless innings by both teams, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's error helped Henderson reach home and extend the lead to 2-0 in the eighth.

However, a golden chance emerged for the Bronx Bombers when Oswaldo Cabrera hit a fly ball toward left field, with Gleyber Torres on first base, with no outs in the ninth. But the ball died in outfielder Colton Cowser's glove. Although if it was three seasons back before the Orioles renovated their left outfield, that shot would have gone yards.

Before the series began, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the Orioles’ ballpark renovations could’ve been less extreme.

“It seems a bit extreme. It all feels like should’ve been more subtle,” Boone said on “Talkin’ Yanks.”

In 2022, the O’s front office made the Camden Yards more pitcher-friendly by pushing its left field back by 26.5 feet while making the wall 6 feet higher.

The depth paid off Monday, preventing the Yankees from tying the game. They went 0-for-8 with RISP, and it was upsetting for Boone.

"We’ve had some of those nights where we’ve gotten shut down when we’ve had a lot of traffic,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “We didn’t come up with a big hit, and they kept us in the ballpark.”

Yankees captain Aaron Judge is rebounding

Aaron Judge went 5-for-8 with five RBIs, including home runs in the last two games against the Brewers, before going 1-for-4 on Monday in Baltimore.

“I haven’t really thought much of it,” Judge said, via MLB.com. “We’ve got a great lineup. Guys are getting on base. We’re having great at-bats. It’s part of the season. Things like that happen. We never want it to happen, but all we’ve got to do is get ready for tomorrow.”

While praising Cabrera, he believed that a little luck could have changed the game’s fate.

“A couple of feet to the right, closer to center field, and we’ve got a different ballgame,” Judge said. “He put a good swing on it, and that’s all you can do in that situation. Guys were taking good swings all night. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”

Entering Tuesday, the Yankees (19-11) are one win above the Orioles (18-10) in the AL East. So, their next three games this week could be crucial for both teams as they could be involved in a pennant race all season.

