Fernando Tatis Jr.: How many Silver Slugger Awards has the suspended Padres star won?

When Fernando Tatis Jr. quite literally burst into the MLB back in 2019, he was as good a rookie as most had ever seen. Although he only appeared in 84 games with the San Diego Padres that season, he still hit 22 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Although he played in just over half of his team's games that season, he was still able to garner enough votes to come third in Rookie of the Year voting. Fans were sure that more terrific seasons were on the horizon for this young star.

Although many had huge expectations for Tatis Jr. in the 2020 season, the COVID-19 pandemic made things a little bit more tricky. However, in the shortened season, Fernando Tatis Jr. still nearly achieved his 2019 numbers in nearly half as many games.

The 21-year old finished the season with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs to earn him the first Silver Slugger Award of his career.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’d like to win 12 more Silver Slugger Awards Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’d like to win 12 more Silver Slugger Awards https://t.co/A10ScxL9LK

"Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’d like to win 12 more Silver Slugger Awards" - @ Talkin Baseball

After the 2020 season, the San Diego Padres quickly realized that they needed to do everything in their power to keep hold of this young shortstop. They extended a contract offer that would lock down Tatis Jr. for the next 14 seasons and see him make an eye-popping $340 million in that time.

At the age of 22, Fernando Tatis Jr. lived up to his contract. On April 23rd of that year, Tatis homered twice off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. This came exactly 23 years after his father hit a pair of grand slams as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Fernado Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities this weekend, per @dennistlin" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

This set the stage for an excellent 2021 season for Tatis. He hit 42 home runs, which ended up placing him first in the National League in that category by the time the season was finished. Tatis Jr. received another Silver Slugger Award, the second of his career.

The San Diego Padres cannot wait to have Fernando Tatis Jr. back in 2023

Although Tatis Jr. was banned for half of the 2022 season due to alleged PED use, he is still one of the most skilled young players out there. With his suspension due to end in April, the Padres are hoping for another Silver Slugger-worthy season out of this stud.

