Fernando Tatis Jr. is setting the baseball world ablaze not only with his bat but also with his amazing defensive skills in the right field. Padres fans are in awe as their star player continues to astound with his prowess, culminating in an un forgettable catch that could very well be the defining moment in his Gold Glove campaign.

Expand Tweet

On September Sunday, during the Padres’ game against the Cardinals, Tatis showcased his exceptional athleticism and keen fielding insticts. In the sixth inning, he made a jaw-dropping leaping catch to be a certain home run. The catch was nothing short of superhero-like, as Tatis soared well above the towering eight-foot wall, fully stratching his left arm to secure the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres manager Bob Melvin couldn’t contain his amazement, stating:

"With the height of the wall out there, you won’t see a better play than that."

And he’s not wrong. Tatis’ incredible catch earned him the Play of the Week award, solidifying his place in baseball.

"Locking in that platinum glove" - posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the majors in runs saved from the right field.

This season, Tatis has been an embodiment of excellence in right field, leading all right fielders in MLB with an astonishing 28 defensive runs saved. No other player at the position even comes close, with none having more than 10. His transition to the outfield has been a revelation, and Tatis has embraced the challenge wholeheartedly.

Furthermore, his charismatic on-field presence and rapport with the fans hace turned him into a San Diego Padres’ fan favorite. Tatis’ pre-game sprints and animated interactions with the crowd have added an extra layer of excitement to every game at Petco Park.

"Best defender in baseball."- Tweeted another impressed fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With this incredible catch, Tatis has undoubtedly put an exclamation point on his Gold Glove case. Padres fans can’t wait to see their young star add this prestigious accolade to his ever growing list of accomplishments. Fernando Tatis Jr. has not only locked in that "platinum glove" but has also locked himself in the hearts of Padres faithful as a true superhero of the game.