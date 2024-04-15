"Fire Gleyber Torres to the sun" - Yankees fans upset over defensive frailty after narrow Guardians defeat

Fans reacted as the New York Yankees lost their fourth game of the season on Sunday but still hold the best record in the league.

The Bronx Bombers made a fine start and are yet to lose a series as they keep their winning streak hot. The Yanks beat the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game series but lost the final game, a narrow defeat, as the Guardinas won 8-7.

The Yanks squandered their lead, and a few mistakes cost them the win. Gleyber Torres drew criticism for his mistakes against the Guardians. Fans couldn't help but vent their frustration following the team's loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Fire Gleyber Torres to the sun," wrote one frustrated fan.

Expand Tweet

"Glad he’s doing this on a contract year. Imagine singing him long term then getting this kind of play out of him," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Comments continued to pour in highlighting Torres' mistakes on the field.

"Gleyber is such a liability in the field. Always has been," added another fan.

"Gleyber Torres u are pathetic on the field right now," another fan chipped in.

"Send Gleyber to the moon," another fan commented.

"Gleyber needs to be gone at the deadline," another fan wrote.

Yankees fail to recover from defensive collapse

It was the Yankees' defense that cost them against the Guardians. While Torres played a role in the defeat, the entire defense struggled. Estevan Florial smashed a home run against Luke Weaver, and the Yankees defense started to collapse.

The Bronx Bombers squandered their 7-5 lead at the bottom of the 10th inning. Torres fumbled with a throw at home plate, which allowed Josh Naylor to run past the catcher.

Anthony Volpe was unable to convert a double-play while bobbling on a transfer as infield mistakes led to the Yankees loss despite having a chance to sweep the Guardians.

Nestor Cortes was not up to the mark from the pitching end, surrendering four earned runs and five hits in four innings pitched. The Yanks next travel north of the border to face off against their AL East rivals, Toronto Blue Jays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.