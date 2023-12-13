A few days after his appearance on an NFL promo video, Bryce Harper visited an NHL game. He was spotted during the game between his new hometown team, the Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Harper recently moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, and was spotted at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville along with his son, Krew. Quite understandably, Krew was seen wearing a Flyers jersey, supporting the team from Philadelphia, the city his father has represented since 2019.

A few days back, Harper was the main attraction in a promotional video for the Philadelphia Eagles' rivalry clash against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles, though, lost the game 33-13. The Flyers had a similar fate, as they lost 3-2 to the Predators.

Because of the result, Harper was trolled on X, formerly called Twitter. Fans called him out for jinxing the game for the Flyers.

"He needs to stop we lose every game he comes to," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "0-2 when harper is there, stop letting him in the arena".

Here are a few other reactions on X:

Bryce Harper looking for an extension with the Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper is virtually stuck with the Philadelphia Phillies. His 2019 contract of $330 million for 12 years is a bit underpaid for a player of his ability. He's the 21st highest paid player annually, but there are free agents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cody Bellinger to sign contracts.

A part of it is definitely Bryce Harper and his agent Scott Boras' fault, as in 2019, the slugger wanted to have the highest overall paid contract in the league. The Dodgers had offered Harper a deal of four years worth $180 million, which would have also made him a free agent at the age of 29.

However, ignoring that he chose to sign a long term deal with the Phillies and is under contract until the age of 39, the best he could do is sign a 2-3 year extension with the franchise, which would test his loyalty of the club.

