Former Cardinals manager emerges to be the 'favorite' in Padres' manager hunt

The San Diego Padres have a lot of changes to make after an underwhelming 2023 season. For starters, they are looking to hire a new manager to take over the team's responsibilities. Despite interviewing external candidates, they are looking to hire someone from their internal setup.

The Padres started the season with a hefty payroll. After being very active in the trade windows and free agency acquisitions over the last few years, San Diego were able to conjure a roster that boasted some of the best power hitters and an impressive pitching staff. But individual prowess didn't transform into team success as they folded with an 82-80 record and missed the postseason.

Manager Bob Melvin parted ways with the organization, taking up the same role with the San Francisco Giants. This has led the Padres to look for his replacement. Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who is currently a senior consultant with the Padres, has emerged as a frontrunner.

Mike Shildt managed the Cardinals from 2018 to 2021 boasting a 252-199 record. He led the team to three successive playoff apperances. Shildt won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019 and also led the team to 17 consecutive wins in 2021, an NL record win-streak in 88 years.

Shildt looks to be the man to take over, although Scout and Development coach, Ryan Flaherty has also interviewed for the job. He acted as an interim manager in 2022 when Melvin had to miss out due to COVID protocols.

Upcoming Padres manager to face numerous challenges

Whether it is Mike Shildt or anyone else, the new Padres manager will not have the same talent bank as Melvin had this year. Players like Josh Hader and Blake Snell are headed to the exit with free agency coming up, while Juan Soto is a likely trade option with one year left on his contract. The ownership will also look to shelve further players to reduce the big payroll.

The Padres have changed their manager six times in ten years and will be hoping for some consistency with their next recruitment.