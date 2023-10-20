Former Marlins General Manager Kim Ng refused an opportunity for an interview with the Red Sox management, as the ailing franchise searches far ahead to find the best fit for the managerial role on offer.

"Sources with @Sean_McAdam: Kim Ng declined the chance to interview with the Red Sox" - ChrisCotillo

The Boston ballclub, which has had difficulty obtaining potential candidates for interviews since starting the process in the wake of Chaim Bloom's firing, was said to be highly interested in Kim, who has a stellar reputation around baseball and assisted the Marlins in reaching the postseason in 2023 before parting ways with the ballclub last week.

The Twitter (now X) nation was quick to pounce on the latest debacle for the Red Sox management and didn't hold back from trolling the franchise.

The Marlins recruited Kim Ng, 54, in November of 2020. Before making a breakthrough in 2023, Miami won 67 games in her debut season (2021) and 69 games in her second (2022). Ng previously served as the Dodgers' and Yankees' associate general manager and also worked in the league office.

After Kim Ng's refusal, the hunt for new GM continues for Red Sox

Kim Ng is the most well-known applicant to turn down an opportunity to interview with the Red Sox; she joins Phillies general manager Sam Fuld, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, former Marlins manager and current MLB executive Michael Hill, former Rangers general manager (and current Rays adviser) Jon Daniels, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, and assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye, among others.

Requests to talk with a few more applicants have not yet been RSVP'd to the Boston management. There are also hints that another outside applicant, whose identity hasn't been revealed, has already had a meeting with the management to discuss the position.