Famous musician Travis Scott will be hosting a softball game, and Aaron Judge got a surprising offer to be a part of the Home Run Derby. On February 16, at Minute Maid Park, the first-ever Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic will take place. This is thanks to a cooperation between the Astros Foundation and the Cactus Jack Foundation.

The Classic, a round-robin college baseball tournament, will be held on the first weekend of the season to spotlight the baseball programs of numerous historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Aaron judge I will be at Travis Scott's celebrity softball game in Houston on February 16 hitting some long Homer's come check it out...

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco By the way Aaron judge I'm your biggest fan but I could still hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball

Jose Canseco has been jokingly challenging Aaron Judge to a Home Run Derby contest since December last year. The HBCU-college softball game has become yet another reason for the two-time World Series champion Jose to challenge the current Yankees captain.

Canseco has been a part of two All-Star Home Run Derbies but has failed to win either one of them. He now feels that at the age of 58, he can challenge Judge, the home run king from last season.

🎟: Get ready for the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic.Come see Cactus Jack & his friends in a Homerun Derby and softball game for charity before the inaugural tournament featuring 6 HBCUs.🎟: Astros.com/CactusJack

The HBCU Classic will be headlined by Travis Scott and there will surely be some other megastars in attendance.

As with last year's home run derby, many celebrities spectated the young collegiate players. Last year's game included celebrities like Mookie Betts, Kendall Jenner, and many more.

Aaron Judge possesses the ability to win that contest

With over four miles of home runs, including four drives of more than 500 feet, Judge lived up to the expectations of his impressive 2017 rookie season. The Yankees slugger was the newest winner of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Most regular season home runs since the day Aaron Judge made his MLB debut (August 13, 2016):Aaron Judge, 220Nolan Arenado, 199Nelson Cruz, 190Manny Machado, 189Mike Trout, 189Eugenio Suárez, 189J.D. Martinez, 183Kyle Schwarber, 183Paul Goldschmidt, 181

Judge now reigns alone as the American League's single-season home run king. This came 61 years after Roger Maris enthralled the baseball world with his quest for Babe Ruth's cherished record.

Three Yankees right fielders from three different eras felt the rush to chase down an outstanding target. But it was Judge who surpassed Maris, hitting the most home runs in a season. He blasted a 1-1 slider off Texas Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco for his record-breaking 62nd homer at Globe Life Field.

Jose Canseco seems primed to be a part of this year's Cactus Jack League. However, it will be interesting to see whether The Pinstripes' top bomber headlines the competition as well.

