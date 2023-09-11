Francisco Alvarez injury update: Buck Showalter reveals latest details on Mets rookie sensation's health status

On Sunday, Francisco Alvarez appears to have escaped a fatal injury. The Mets batter was caught in the hand during his at-bat, but there is no reason to be concerned, according to sources.

The New York Mets took a hard-fought 2-0 win against the Minnesota Twins. In the fifth inning of the game, Francisco Alvarez was drilled in his right hand by starter Pablo Lopez which resulted in the trainers attending to the Mets rookie in the batter's box immediately.

Alvarez stayed on the field for two more frames with an assisted padding to ease the pain but that wasn't enough for the catcher who left the field right after the end of the seventh.

As Alvarez caught warm-up pitches from right-hander Trevor Gott, Buck Showalter observed that he appeared to be uncomfortable once more. He was called back to the bench by the manager, who told Omar Narvaez to take over behind the plate.

The Mets batter was taken to the X-ray room for further inspection but as per Showalter, the reports were negative and there is no reason to be concerned.

There is minor inflammation in the right as a result of the intensity of the 96 mph fastball but that shouldn't necessarily mean Alvarez missing any game time. In fact, as per the rookie himself, he is unclear if he will need further imaging on Monday.

Francisco Alvarez's sense of hope for the New York Mets' future

In his first complete season as a rookie, Francisco Alvarez has performed better than the rest of the struggling lineup, which has failed to make any contributions.

The Venezuelan has 22 home runs and 51 RBIs from 73 hits. Even with his less impressive .212 batting average this season, the 21-year-old has a lot to offer at the top of the lineup.