For Mets fans, "Frank the Tank" Fleming has been one of their few saving graces this season. While most have had a frontrow seat to the implosion of baseball's richest team, at least they can rely on the Barstool personality's empassioned takes.

On July 29, the Mets finally decided to trade pitcher Max Scherzer. The 39-year old inked a three-year, $129 million contract with the team less than two years ago, making him the highest-paid player in history. However, after posting a 4.01 ERA in 19 starts this year, GM Billy Eppler made the executive decision to trade the left-hander for a contender. In exchange, the Mets will receive Luisangel Acuna, the 21-year old younger brother of MVP contender Ronald Acuna Jr.

While the reaction to the trade has been mixed, Frank the Tank comes from the side that believes that the Mets season is over. In a recent video tirade, he ripped into everyone from Eppler to the team's other aged starter, Justin Verlander.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Meaningless hopeless" - Frank the Tank Fleming

In the emotional clip, Frank the Tank branded the Mets' July 30 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals as "meaningless." He then proceeded to offer his take that Luisangel Acuna will also be dealt.

Additionally, Fleming claimed that July 30 was Justin Verlander's last start for the Mets. Last December, the defending Cy Young champ inked a 2-year deal worth $86 million, tying Scherzer's record-setting value. Although July 30 represented Verlander's sixth win in a Mets jersey, bettering his record to 6-5, his performance has not been outstanding, and many believe he will be in trade discussions up until the trade deadline on August 1.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But after the Max Scherzer trade, Verlander says he has to rethink his commitment.



More: pic.twitter.com/aoK8gOOKjx For weeks, Justin Verlander has reiterated his commitment to the Mets and his hopes of winning a championship in Queens.But after the Max Scherzer trade, Verlander says he has to rethink his commitment.More: theathletic.com/4734129/2023/0…

"For weeks, Justin Verlander has reiterated his commitment to the Mets and his hopes of winning a championship in Queens." - TheAthletic

With a payroll of around $350 million, no team is paying their players more than the New York Mets are this season. However, their 54-50 record represents an abysmal step down from 2022, when they logged their first 100 win season since 1988. Now eighteen games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the extent to which the Mets will continue to sell over the next 24 hours in anybody's guess.

Frank the Tank shows us once again that money cannot buy wins

Whatever happens with Verlander and the rest of the sluggish, yet expensive talent on the Mets, one can only hope that the office has learned their lesson. While billionaire owner Steve Cohen may be the richest team keeper in the league, he and Eppler are slowly realizing that throwing money at players does not win championships.