"Fraud alert" - MLB fans mock Shohei Ohtani as two-way player strikes out looking in first at-bat for Dodgers

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani as he begins his new chapter with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In arguably the most anticipated unrestricted free agency in MLB history, Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement on a ten-year, $700,000,000.

Although Shohei Ohtani has emerged as one of the most talented and likable talents in the MLB, the fact that he signed the richest contract in North American sports history naturally came with its fair share of haters. While some may not have agreed with the amount of money Ohtani signed for or the fact that he left the Los Angeles Angels, there is no denying his superstar skills.

This new group of baseball fans hoping to see both Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers fail have already begun to celebrate. During Ohtani's Spring Training debut with his new club, the ultra-talented Japanese superstar struck out on four pitches during his first at-bat.

To no one's surprise, a number of those MLB fans looking to see the Los Angeles Dodgers fail, flocked to social media to condemn Shohei Ohtani and his new club. It's safe to say that the two-way star will want to avoid social media clips of his first at-bats as a number of opposing fans have taken the time to share their thoughts on the $700,000,000 man.

Some of the more aggressive haters have called the former Los Angeles Angels superstar the worst free agent signing of all time. Others have taken a more simple approach, sticking to calling him a fraud and washed up.

This may not be fair for a number of reasons considering Shohei Ohtani is coming off a major offseason surgery, as well as the fact that it is only one at-bat during Spring Training. That being said, no one is safe on the internet, especially social media, as some baseball fans have said that the at-bat is a bad omen for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the future.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers took considerable heat after it was revealed that his contract was heavily deferred

While some fans had already turned against Ohtani after he signed his $700,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, things only got worse when more details were released.

Social media took more shots at the Dodgers and their new superstar after it was revealed that Ohtani would only be making $2,000,000 this season thanks to a large portion of the contract being deferred. Ohtani said the decision was made to help the Dodgers build a competitive roster around him, but it did not win over any new fans.

