In a heartwarming and entertaining display of teamwork, Freddie Freeman and his fellow Dodgers teammates recently shared their favorite Taylor Swift songs, causing a flurry of excitement among fans.

On the Dodgers' official Instagram page, players shared their top Swift picks in a delightful video for fans to enjoy.

Outstanding first baseman Freeman admitted that the song "22" has a special place in his heart because he longs to experience the youthful vigor of that time. Hits like "Bad Blood" and "Look What You Made Me Do" were among the other options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The highlight of the exchange, though, was David Peralta's witty reply. Peralta declared "Shake It Off" as his favorite song, breaking into the catchy chorus, "Player's going to play play play play play... see, I still got one," with his daughter in mind.

His spontaneous dance to the music made both teammates and fans smile.

Here are some of the reactions from fans online:

Dodger's Instagram Post

Dodgers' 2023 season highlighted by 2 stars

Dodger's Team

With a remarkable 1-2 punch that has thrust them to the top of baseball excellence, the Dodgers are rewriting baseball history in 2023.

Their winning season, which has them on track to reach 98 wins, has not only given them the top spot in the standings but also established them as serious contenders for the NL's top first-round byes.

The team has exceeded expectations and defied vulnerability despite initial concerns brought on by a Spring filled with setbacks and an offseason filled with departures.

Under manager Dave Roberts, this LA Dodgers team has embraced its distinctiveness, distinguishing itself from its illustrious forebears.

The focus is on two outstanding players: Mookie Betts, a force with a .968 OPS and 31 home runs, and Freddie Freeman, whose 1.005 OPS highlights a Hall of Fame-caliber career. Notably, Freeman's rise puts Ronald Acua Jr.'s hold on the NL MVP award in jeopardy.

This season stands as a testament to the tenacious spirit of a team that refused to buckle under pressure as the Dodgers inch closer to their 10th division title in 11 years.