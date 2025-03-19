Freddie Freeman reflects on Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani's unmatched adoration from Japanese fans

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman waxed lyrical about his teammate Shohei Ohtani, who mesmerized fans in his native Japan during the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. Freeman also added that he's completely enamored with the affection shown by Japanese fans for the three-time MVP and his compatriots Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are touring Japan as a part of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. The World Series champions played a couple of exhibition games against NPB teams before starting their 2025 regular season against the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani obliged home fans by smashing a home run in the first game at the Tokyo Dome against the Yomiuri Giants.

Freddie Freeman described the atmosphere generated by the Japanese fans inside the stadium to former All-Star second baseman Harold Reynolds for MLB Network.

"Since we got here, you could feel it. The energy. The buzz. Not just for us, but mostly Shohei, and Yoshi, and Roki," he said. "It's just fun to be a part of this, and this is stuff that you'll never forget."

"When he walks up to the plate, the whole stadium goes quiet. Anytime he swings a bat, the whole crowd goes, 'Oooh!' Anything he does, they're just waiting for something. And then he delivers in the first exhibition game. Just hits a home run. He's an incredible player. Just happy to be able to do it with him," Freeman added.

The Dodgers started off their regular season on a winning note after beating the Cubs 4-1 at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. Ohtani had two hits in the game and scored two runs for the team from the leadoff spot.

Shohei Ohtani praises Dodgers performance against the Cubs with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman

Shohei Ohtani is the reigning National League MVP (Image Source: IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman was left out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in their season opener against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome due to left rib discomfort. Mookie Betts had been sidelined for the Dodgers before the start of the Tokyo Series due to a mystery illness.

Shohei Ohtani commended the team's performance without their two superstars, in a postgame press conference.

"After a long flight, it's been tough for us to stay healthy and go through a tight schedule," Ohtani said.

"Mookie flew home. Freddie got hurt just before the game, but he was in the dugout, so we stayed strong mentally," he added.

Freeman is expected to be available for the Dodgers to play the Cubs on Wednesday. It will be the final game of the 2025 Tokyo Series for both teams.

