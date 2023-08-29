Free agency bound Shohei Ohtani had some pregame fun with the Phillie Phanatic before the Philadelphia Phillies played the Los Angeles Angels.

The kooky mascot has always gone the extra mile for his team and this time he had a joyful interaction with Ohtani. He was seen imitating the player and doing some crazy baseball tricks while putting out his toungue.

Ohtani seemed to be amused by the interaction and was all smiles as he practiced with his bat.

Watch the interaction here:

"When legends meet."

Phillies fans got dreamy after Ohtani's joyful interaction with Phillie Phanatic. One fan commented:

"The legend has arrived to Philli"

"I’m v jealous of the Phanatic rn"

"Work that magic, Phanatic."

"He would look good in a Phillies uniform"

"The greatest interaction ever"

"This is the duo that I’ve always needed in my life #phillies"

Citizens Bank Park welcomed The Shohei Ohtani Show on Monday. The majority of pregame conversation was about the best two-way player in game's history who lamented the fact that due to a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, he would only be able to hit in the series rather than pitch.

However, everything changed after the first pitch. The Phillies smashed three more home runs, two by shortstop Trea Turner and one off the bat of Bryce Harper, to hijack the narrative and defeat the Halos 6-4.

With a record of 73-58, the Phillies have a season-high 15 games over .500 and a commanding lead in the National League wild card rankings.

Phillies' star Bryce Harper on Shohei Ohtani and his future

Bryce Harper is definitely the one of the most well-known baseball players after Ohtani. In an interview with ESPN, he answered questions related to Ohtani and his future.

Dismissing the notion of luring Ohtani to Philadelphia, Harper said:

“No. I mean he’s going to go where he feels best. If that’s Anaheim or anywhere else. He’s gonna make the best decision for him and his family and himself as well. Wherever he goes, they’re gonna get a great player."

He continued:

"A great person as well and I think not just myself, but everybody’s kind of excited to see what happens with his career and his free agency and where he ends up going.”

Ohtani represented Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, claiming the MVP Award for the event following Team Japan's triumph against Team USA.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, he secured a 3-2 victory by striking out Angels teammate and Team USA captain Mike Trout on a full count to finish off the most-watched baseball game in history.