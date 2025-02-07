From Juan Soto for Bryce Harper to Mike Trout for Ronald Acuna Jr.: MLB fans speculate what their version of Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade would be

The NBA world was stunned last week when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic for a package that included Anthony Davis and a first-round pick. In essence, it was the rare superstar for superstar trade, but it was a major shock to see the not-yet 26-year-old Doncic swapped for the 31-year-old Davis.

It begged the question, what would this trade look like in the MLB? Hardly ever has there been such a blockbuster in any sport, but what would the comparison be in baseball?

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are a lot of possibilities, including trading Juan Soto for Bryce Harper or trading Mike Trout for Ronald Acuna Jr.

MLB fans had their say in the comments section.

Expand Tweet

"Jose Altuve gets traded from Houston to LA for in exchange for one of their big three," one said.

"Only one guy I can think of that would completely break an entire fan base and that’s trading Aaron Judge," another added.

Expand Tweet

"Elly de la Cruz to the Dodgers for Teoscar Hernandez," one chimed in.

"Bobby Witt Jr to the Dodgers for Clayton Kershaw," another suggested.

The main premise here is a young superstar who hasn't yet won the championship or the MVP because of the sheer talent in the sport (i.e. Bobby Witt Jr. or Julio Rodriguez) for an older player who's still good but is past his prime (Mike Trout or Bryce Harper).

Put simply, it's difficult to find an equivalent in other sports because it's so unprecedented, as the fans learned when trying to suggest similar trades in the MLB.

Have there been any MLB blockbusters like the Luka Doncic trade?

The sheer size of the trade in the NBA, which featured two All-NBA players switching teams, is not the only thing that shook the sports world with the Luka Doncic trade. It was the fact that it happened at all.

Very few MLB trades have been that surprising. The Juan Soto trade last offseason which sent him to the New York Yankees was huge. Nolan Arenado being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 was another big shocker.

The Nolan Arenado trade was a stunner (Getty)

Francisco Lindor joining the New York Mets that same year was similarly huge. The 2013 Prince Fielder and Ian Kinsler swap was also a shocking star-for-star trade.

Meanwhile, the Babe Ruth purchase by the Yankees from the Red Sox and its aftermath of course lives in infamy, but most of these don't come close to the Luka Doncic move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback