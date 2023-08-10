The New York Yankees seemed to have acquired a real gem when they signed Deivi Garcia back in 2015. Fast forward to eight years later and the former Top 100 prospect has now left, without yielding any return.

Once considered one of baseball’s top pitching talents, Garcia was designated for assignment by the Bronx Bombers on Monday before the White Sox claimed him off waivers earlier today.

Hyped as a future club ace at one point, Garcia has been struggling for a while now, even in the minor leagues. Since making his MLB debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Garcia has pitched 48.1 innings in total, registering a 3-4 record and a 4.84 ERA.

The canceled 2020 minor league season may have impacted Garcia’s development as he was rushed to the major leagues to maintain his progress. Everyone saw his potential that year, as Garcia recorded a 4.98 ERA across six starts.

2021 painted a different picture though. He struggled to make an impression, making just two starts and giving up six earned runs in 8 ½ innings. Last year, he compiled a 6.89 ERA between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset.

This season, the 24-year-old has a 5.67 ERA and a 14.6% walk rate in 28 appearances in Triple-A. Garcia pitched in only two major league games, allowing one run on four hits, striking out three and walking four.

With Luis Severino having, as he described yesterday, “the worst season of his career”, Yankees fans have been yearning for a dependable flamethrower.

Now with one of their former top prospects gone, supporters couldn’t resist having a sly dig at the struggling Severino. They also aimed their criticism at the club management, wondering how a high-potential talent like Deivi Garcia could undergo such a substantial drop in performance levels.

Yankees didn’t provide right coaching to Deivi Garcia, says former club catcher as White Sox swoop in

Former New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz echoed the same sentiment as many fans, saying that the club didn’t provide Deivi Garcia with the right coaching and development plan.

@ErikKratz31 caught Deivi Garcia's debut, and thinks the Yankees didn't have the right coaching available to him.



The White Sox, who have had a dreadful season to say the least, have optioned Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte. It’s unclear what plans they have in store for him, but expect them to experiment with Garcia to decide what future role he will play in their bullpen.