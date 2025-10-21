George Springer's wife Charlise drops 2-word message for critics after husband's HR bomb sends Blue Jays to World Series after 32 years

Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series, thanks to veteran slugger George Springer's clutch three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in ALCS Game 7 on Monday.

Ad

Springer has been in the spotlight since the controversial hit-by-pitch incident in Game 5. The veteran slugger faced backlash from fans during the series for his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal in 2018.

However, after Springer's three-run home run in the seventh inning of the ALCS-deciding game, his wife Charlise shared a two-word message for critics on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She shared a clip of Springer heading into the dugout to appreciation from his teammates after his clutch homer, captioning the Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

"Answered back."

(Image source - Instagram)

Charlise also shared the clip of the former World Series MVP's home run that turned around a 3-1 deficit to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead, which they held onto to clinch the game.

Ad

(Image source - Instagram)

Blue Jays star George Springer admits getting "blacked out" after clutch home run

George Springer's fourth home run of this year's postseason could be the most important of his Blue Jays career and the slugger admitted he was overwhelmed with emotions after the clutch hit.

Ad

“I blacked out,” Springer said.

The Blue Jays overturned a 2-0 deficit in the series by winning four of the remaining five and punch their ticket to be World Series for the first time since 1993.

They will be up against defending champions the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic and Blue Jays manager John Schneider is up for the challenge.

“We know they’re a great team and I know we’re a great team — built differently,” Schneider said. “But man, I can’t wait to go toe to toe with them.”

Springer, who is one of the offensive leaders for the team along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will habe to bring their best against a dominant Dodgers pitching staff that made light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More