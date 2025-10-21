George Springer's wife Charlise drops 2-word message for critics after husband's HR bomb sends Blue Jays to World Series after 32 years

Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series, thanks to veteran slugger George Springer's clutch three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in ALCS Game 7 on Monday.
Springer has been in the spotlight since the controversial hit-by-pitch incident in Game 5. The veteran slugger faced backlash from fans during the series for his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal in 2018.
However, after Springer's three-run home run in the seventh inning of the ALCS-deciding game, his wife Charlise shared a two-word message for critics on Instagram.
She shared a clip of Springer heading into the dugout to appreciation from his teammates after his clutch homer, captioning the Instagram story:
"Answered back."
Charlise also shared the clip of the former World Series MVP's home run that turned around a 3-1 deficit to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead, which they held onto to clinch the game.
Blue Jays star George Springer admits getting "blacked out" after clutch home run
George Springer's fourth home run of this year's postseason could be the most important of his Blue Jays career and the slugger admitted he was overwhelmed with emotions after the clutch hit.
“I blacked out,” Springer said.
The Blue Jays overturned a 2-0 deficit in the series by winning four of the remaining five and punch their ticket to be World Series for the first time since 1993.
They will be up against defending champions the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic and Blue Jays manager John Schneider is up for the challenge.
“We know they’re a great team and I know we’re a great team — built differently,” Schneider said. “But man, I can’t wait to go toe to toe with them.”
Springer, who is one of the offensive leaders for the team along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will habe to bring their best against a dominant Dodgers pitching staff that made light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.