Geraldo Perdomo Injury Update: D-Backs All-Star to have knee surgery after suffering torn meniscus

After putting up a career season last year, it appears as though Geraldo Perdomo will be sitting out some significant time of the early stages of 2024. According to his team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the outfielder will be out for 4-6 weeks.

After experiencing pain in his knee, Pedromo underwent an MRI test on Saturday. The results showed a torn meniscus, meaning that a surgery and the succeeding recovery time will place the shortstop out of comission for at least a month.

"The Snakes will be without Geraldo Perdomo for at least a month" - Talkin' Baseball

Perdomo represents the third high-profile, and first major injury of the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup this season. On April 1, center fielder Alek Thomas was sent to the 10-day IL, while closer Paul Sewald was posted to the 15-day IL with an oblique injury on the following day.

For Geraldo Perdomo, emulating the success of 2023 was a top priority, but now the 24-year old will need to wait. Last season, the Dominican competed in 144 games, hitting .246/.353/.359 with 6 home runs and 47 RBIs. In the NLCS that saw the D-Backs best the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games, Perdomo hit .333 with a home run and a pair of RBIs.

"Geraldo Perdomo so far in 2024: 29 swings 0 whiffs" - Will Harris

So far in 2024, Perdomo is 6-for-24 with a pair of RBIs. With the absence at the shortstop position, D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo will need to find a new man for the role. Based on the current lineup, it looks as though Blaze Alexander will get the nod at the position. A 24-year old rookie, Alexander hit .400 across 25 appearances in spring training this year.

Geraldo Perdomo injury sparks need for manager creativity

A key element of the young, talented and electric energy that so defines the D-Backs, manager Torey Lovullo will have to concoct an alternate lineup that makes up for the loss of Perdomo's speed and hitting abilities. In a comment to AP, Lovullo said about the injury:

“It’s definitely a blow to this team but we’ve got to find a way to overcome it"

Credited as being a big part of why his team made it all the way to the World Series against the Texas Rangers, Lovullo's capabilities are well-esteemed. Now, ensuring that this early-season hiccup does not have knock-on effects will be Lovullo's objective.

