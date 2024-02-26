Merrill Kelly has seen himself round into a bona fide star pitcher after a late start in the MLB. The Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher has turned his long road to the MLB into a success story. The 35-year-old from Houston, Texas, has had quite the professional baseball journey to reach this stage of his career, but he will be the first one to tell you that it was all worth it.

"I still do not understand how in the world MLB Network didn't rank Merrill Kelly in the top 100, especially off of his postseason showing" - @DarthDbacks

A former 8th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, Merrill Kelly spent several seasons in the minor league before moving to South Korea to continue his career. Kelly signed with the SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization, spending four seasons with the team before returning to the MLB.

In 2019, Kelly finally got the call to make his MLB debut for his new club, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although he finally reached the majors, it was not also a smooth ride, something that Kelly recently explained to Baseball Today host Chris Rose. The veteran pitcher explained that it was manager Torey Lovullo who helped him rediscover himself after a rough stretch with the club back in 2019.

"Torey Lovullo once called Merrill Kelly the worst statistical pitcher in the NL to his face" - @ChrisRoseSports

Kelly explained that the Arizona Diamondbacks manager essentially told him, "Get your s*** together or you're going to the bullpen." Lovullo reportedly told Kelly to his face that he was "The worst statistical pitcher in the National League," something that lit a fire under Kelly.

Merrill Kelly has emerged as a star pitcher in the MLB following Lovullo's words

Whether or not tough love is your thing, it appears to have worked for Kelly. In the years that followed the call-out by Torey Lovullo, Kelly has continued to develop into a reliable starter and key piece of the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019 at 30 years old, Kelly has pitched a total of 750.2 innings, firmly establishing his value to the club. Heading into the 2024 campaign, the veteran starter currently pwns a career 48-43 record with a 3.80 ERA and 681 strikeouts. Kelly was also a key piece in the Diamondbacks World Series run, though they ultimately fell to the Texas Rangers.

