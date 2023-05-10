San Francisco Giants' rookie shortstop Casey Schmitt had fans on their feet as he marked the first MLB hit of his career by hitting a home run during Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals.

It was one of the high points for the Giants on night which ended in a 4-1 victory for them. Fans were swept off their feet by the youngster's performance and they were quick to share their reactions on social media.

Caset Schmitt was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants. Having made his way up the minor leagues last year, Schmitt was named in the Giants' 40-man roster for the first time on Tuesday and he grabbed his opportunity to announce himself to the MLB.

Playing in shortstop for the Giants on the night, Casey Schmitt made his second plate appearance in the bottom of the fourth innings with the Nationals' pitcher Patrick Corbin on the mound.

Schmitt recorded the first hit of his career with a spectacular swing which sent the ball all the way to the stands down center field. He became the youngest Giants player to hit a home run in his MLB debut since Will Clark in 1986. Fans were thrilled with the youngster's performance and set Twitter abuzz with their reactions.

"Better than Arenado already," wrote one fan.

"Hell of a way to make an entrance, especially with the whole family there. Love the call by Kruk and Kuip. Wish MLB shared the whole thing," added another.

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will look to close the series against the Nationals with a win

While already being compared to veterans of the game like Nolan Arenado, rookie Casey Schmitt will be careful to keep his focus on the task at hand. Coming off a vital series win against the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Francisco Giants will be looking to cap another series against a rival with a win.

The Washington Nationals are in a similar position to the Giants and every win is vital for both teams to be a contender for the postseason. With the momentun they've built in the last few days, the Giants will be eager to continue on the same upward trajectory as the MLB season continues.

