Mauricio Dubon was on his best form for the Houston Astros as they downed the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Monday. The win felt sweeter for Dubon who could extract some salvation against his former team, where had a tough time settling down.

The 28-year-old Honduran has been in the MLB since 2019 making his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers. After being traded to the San Francisco Giants, Dubon lost his way a bit. After a mediocre 2021 season, he was traded to the Houston Astros, where he won the World Series last season, the first for anyone from his country.

In Monday's game against the Gaints, Mauricio Dubon made it big with three hits. His seventh inning tiebreaking double led to the Astros securing five runs in the innings. After the game, he spoke about the pressure on him to perform against his former team:

“I was not treated the right way over there. So coming here and being a family here and being able to perform the way I’m performing right now, I just think the human side of me comes out.”

However the San Francisco Giants fans weren't going to let it slip easily. They voiced their own counter opinions against Dubon on Twitter, saying that his treatment in San Francisco was in line with his performances there.

One said:

"You weren't treated well Bc you were terrible.."

Here's a look at the top reactions on Twitter:

"You weren't treated well Bc you were terrible.."

"Tbh they traded you to the Astros I'd be so happy and thank the organization for that lol"

"Wow. I liked Dubón until today. To me he was the optimist, he was "baseball is life." But that person wouldn't trash a former team. Giants had a roster crunch and were in need of a catcher. He was going to be DFA'd and instead they gave him a great opportunity with a great team."

"Lmao. Every giants fan wanted him to work out. He had no options left and was running into an out every other day. C'mon, Mauricio."

"How things ended with Dubon sucked and the trade was a bad move from the start … but he had so many mental lapses on the field and basepaths I'm not surprised Farhan lost patience. But glad to see him thriving now. Nobody plays the game with more joy."

"Plenty of Giants fans hope for nothing but the best for Dubon. I'm sad to hear he wasn't treated well."

Mauricio Dubon shys away from specifying how he was treated in San Francisco

Even though he spoke about his ill treatment at the Giants, Mauricio Dubon chose not to provide any specific details. He cited the lack of game time while in San Francisco but also chose to compliment Astros manager Dusty Bake's handling in Houston.

"Just a couple of stuff over there that you think, (I could) probably get more playing time,” he said. “But with Dusty here now ... I’m in heaven,” he said.

Dubon will look to continue his good hitting form as the Astros look to achieve some consistency after a shaky start.

