Giants slugger Austin Slater undergoes elbow surgery, should be fully recovered by 2024 campaign

San Francisco Giants slugger Austin Slater has undergone successful elbow surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of next season. The procedure addressed several issues, including having a bone spur taken out, while also undergoing ulnar nerve transposition to address nerve discomfort, which had been bothering from for a while now.

Expand Tweet

"The Giants say Austin Slater underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in the back of his right elbow. He also had an ulnar nerve transposition to address his ongoing nerve discomfort during this past season. He’s expected to be ready for spring training." - @mi_guardado

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 30-year-old outfielder will now be healthy heading into the new campaign, while also entering his final year of arbitration, before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season. For Austin Slater, his recovery and rehabilitation timeline will be roughly four months, which will have him ready to go for next year.

It was a disappointing season for Slater and the San Francisco Giants as the team failed to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year. Although Slater did not provide the club with much power during the regular season, his .270 batting average was good for the third-highest on the roster.

Expand Tweet

"Slater coming in... and he dives and... HE MADE THE CATCH! UNBELIEVABLE!" Austin Slater makes a crazy diving catch to keep Alex Cobb's no-hit bid alive into the 9th." - @awfulannouncing

Through 89 games during the regular season, Slater posted a .270 batting average and a .748 OPS, while also adding five home runs and 20 RBIs, while also adding a pair of stolen bases. Although he may not be much of a power source for the Giants, he has been an effective rotational piece for the club during his seven-year MLB career.

Austin Slater will be one of many San Francisco Giants players looking for a new contract this offseason

While Slater is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, the San Francisco Giants have a plethora of pending unrestricted free agents who may potentially hit the open market. It will be a busy offseason for Giants General Manager Pete Putila, who may completely overhaul the club's roster.

The San Francisco Giants have several notable players who either have an option in their current contract or are unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Among the players who may not be with the team next season are Joc Pederson (UFA), Sean Manaea (player option), Ross Stripling (player option), Michael Conforto (player option), Alex Wood (UFA), and Brandon Crawford (UFA).