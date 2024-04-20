Gio Urshela injury update: Tigers utility man heads to 10-day IL with hamstring issues

The nine-year MLB career of Gio Urshela has been underscored by an enduring consistency. After helping the Detroit Tigers commence the 2024 season with the strongest streak in years, Urshela has been assigned to the 10-day IL.

In the second inning of the Tigers' Friday night game against the Twins, Urshela lunged at a ball heading towards second base. After the play, the 32-year-old looked to be favoring his leg and limped off of the field moments later.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tigers infielder Gio Urshela has been placed on the IL with a hamstring strain. Infielder Buddy Kennedy has been recalled. #Tigers #RepDetroit" - The Majors Detroit

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers confirmed that Urshela will be hitting the 10-day injured list. At the time of his assignment, the Colombian had been hitting .298/.310/.333 with two home runs and six RBIs. To replace Urshela, Buddy Kennedy has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

After remaining largely healthy in 2022, this is the second time in as many seasons that Urshela has hit the injured list. As a member of the Los Angeles Angels last season, Urshela was limited to just 62 appearances as a result of a relatively serious pelvis injury.

Expand Tweet

"Gio Urshela goes the other way to give the Tigers the lead." - Division III Benchwarmer

A former member of the New York Yankees, Urshela was sent to the Twins in 2022 as part of the deal that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx. After spending last season on the Angels, Urshela signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Tigers in February.

The Tigers five straight wins to open the season gave way to their best starting record since 2015, and Gio Urshela undoubtedly played a role. Over his first five games as a Tiger, Urshela went 8-for-17, recording a pair of runs scored and three RBIs.

Gio Urshela injury may be more significant than expected

Urshela represents the latest of many infield casulties for the Tigers this season. Earlier this month, Andy Ibanez was assigned to the 10-day IL after a similar play to Urshela's strained his hamstring.

Additionally, minor leaguers Ryan Kreidler and Eddys Leonard are also dealing with their own injuries. Following the Tigers 5-4 win over the Twins on Friday, Detroit manager AJ Hinch told the media:

"When he got to first and then bent over, I had a little pit in my stomach. He's going to get evaluated. … I'm never really optimistic on those type of injuries with his hammy, but we hope for the best"

Once again, a promising showing on the part of Urshela has been curtailed by the injury bug.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback