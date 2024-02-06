Gio Urshela Update: MLB insider reports three teams in contention to acquire former Angels infielder

The free agency market surrounding Gio Urshela is beginning to heat up. The veteran infielder is reportedly getting some interest from three teams as Spring Training inches closer. Overall, it's been a pretty quiet offseason for most free agents, but the clock is ticking.

Gio Urshela has been around the league, but he's been a solid defender and a decent hitter almost everywhere he's gone. Now, teams that are looking for a veteran infielder who can play multiple positions are looking into him.

Who's looking at Gio Urshela?

There are three teams looking into signing Gio Urshela. Two of those teams include the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, two NL East rivals who will square off plenty this upcoming season and could both use his services.

The other team is the New York Yankees, the team he grew to fame with. He spent the 2019 to 2021 seasons there, posting good numbers at the plate and in the field.

Gio Urshela could head back to the Yankees

He was eventually traded to the Minnesota Twins as part of the Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade, and he may now be working his way back to the Bronx, where Urshela was certainly a fan favorite.

The market for Urshela is likely not expensive. He's 32 and hasn't played at a high level in a little while. He'd almost assuredly be brought in for depth or defensive versatility, but not as a starter unless something unforeseen occurred.

That will likely leave the slugger, who had a .702 OPS with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, looking at a cheap, short-term contract. Still, he could be a big part of a team that has playoff aspirations, especially if the Yankees or Marlins sign him.

There is no rush to sign him since the market is quiet and Spring Training is still over a week and a half away, but interest is being shown as teams look to round out their rosters before they begin their pursuit of the World Series.

