"Give me all the juicy filtered details" - Fans call out Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers star set to avoid Q&A at planned press conference

Last week, the baseball world was rocked by a bizarre scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The longtime friend and translator was fired from the Dodgers after he was implicated in transfers equalling $4.5 million to a California bookmaker.

The details of the case are still the subject of speculation. Matters were complicated further by the fact that sports gambling is illegal under California law. Additionally, although Mizuhara claimed that the bets were placed on international soccer, any link between Shohei Ohtani and MLB betting could stir up big trouble.

After Ohtani's legal team claimed that their client had been the victim of "massive theft", the calls for clarification became defeaning. On March 24, Ohtani resolved to hold a press conference. However, hours before he was due to appear, the 29-year old shifted focus, saying he will be offering only a statement on the matter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani won’t be taking any questions today and will instead be making a statement, I’m told" - Fabian Ardaya

Upon hearing this development regarding the reigning AL MVP, fans started to think there may be more to the case than was initially thought. Several fans took to social media to offer their take on the fiasco surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Already, MLB has opened an investigation into the matter, while several pundits have already speculated that Ohtani may be in more trouble than many think. As for Mizuhara, a 39-year old longtime friend and confidante of Ohtani, the IRS has opened an investigation into his own dealings.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After opening up the season in Seoul against the San Diego Padres, this was likely the last thing that Shohei Ohtani, or his team expected. With opening day set for this week, few could have predicted the unorthodox situation that baseball's top name now finds himself in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani'sm interpreter's past dishonesty revealed under scrutiny

As Mizuhara has become the focal point of much media attention, his past has come under fire. Over the weekend, Sam Blum of The Athletic reached out to UC Riverside, where Mizuhara claimed to have graduated from in 2007. According to the school:

“Our university records do not show a student by the name of Ippei Mizuhara having attended UC Riverside"

What promised to be a season wherein Ohtani would be with his best friend is now turning into a nightmare. For Shohei Ohtani's sake, the saga better cease soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.