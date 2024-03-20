"Glad it was just a hoax" - Fans show support for Shohei Ohtani following bomb threat that turned out to be fake

Before he played his first-ever regular season game with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was in danger. He was reportedly the target of a bomb threat in Seoul, where the Dodgers played their opener. No harm came to the slugger after the threat was dismissed as not credible.

Someone filed a bomb threat that directly named Ohtani, saying they were going to bomb him. Ultimately, after sweeping the stadium and looking everywhere for any explosives, they found nothing and the game went on as usual later.

Fans on social media are stunned that anyone would levy a bomb threat at the reigning American League MVP, and others are impressed with his ability to play through some likely stress that followed after the threat.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Ohtani is widely renowned as a fan favorite and doesn't have many people who dislike him, so the fact that someone called in a bomb threat against him before he could even suit up against the San Diego Padres is shocking to many supporters of his. Fortunately, nothing bad happened and it seems to have been a totally fabricated threat.

Shohei Ohtani making himself right at home with Dodgers

He didn't hit a mammoth home run or do something no one has ever done in baseball, but Shohei Ohtani made himself right at home with his new team. In the first regular season action in Dodger blue, the former Los Angeles Angels player got straight to work and made an impact right away.

Shohei Ohtani played well in the opener for the Dodgers

Ohtani finished 2/5 with an RBI single. The slugger knocked home a run as part of a four-run rally in the eighth inning that ultimately got them the lead and put the game away.

He also managed to destroy part of the stadium with an astonishing 119 mile per hour foul ball that he yanked to the right side. He was all over the ball and he now sports a very nice statline for his first game. What will he do against Joe Musgrove in Game 2 tonight?

