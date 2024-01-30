"Got a good one" "Worth it" - MLB fans react as Mariners add middle order depth with Jorge Polanco trade

MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement to trade infielder Jorge Polanco in return for four prospects. The 30-year-old Dominican has been with the Twins through his entire 10-year career in the MLB but is now set for a move to Seattle. This produced a wave of reactions from MLB fans across the country, many of whom believe it is a great deal for the Mariners, who will add depth to their middle order.

Jorge Polanco signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent back in 2009 and went on to make his MLB debut with them in 2014. After a slow start to life in the major leagues, he eventually made his way into the lineup with his defensive versatility. However, he was suspended for the majority of the 2018 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He returned to the team after that and has been a reliable infielder and middle-order batter for them.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that a trade has been agreed for Polanco to move to the Mariners. On the other side, The Twins will get righties Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa along with prospects OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen. Based on the wave of reactions over social media, the majority of MLB fans in the country believe that it is a win for the Mariners, who will add considerable depth to their middle order:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Got a good one," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Worth it," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where will Jorge Polanco play for Mariners?

Latest reports have confirmed that the Seattle Mariners have acquired infielder Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins in a five-man trade, adding a much-needed bat in the middle order. The move made sense for both sides as the Twins have younger options in their infield.

However, having played shortstop, second base and third base in the MLB for the Twins, it remains to be seen where he will fit in with the Mariners. Rumors around the topic suggest that Polanco will take second base while Josh Rojas will be moved to a utility role.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.