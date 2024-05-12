"Great shutout W" "Extend Teoscar I've seen enough" - Dodgers fans overjoyed as team thrash Padres 5-0 at Petco park

Saturday's game was a stellar 5-0 victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Dodgers have played 18 games in a row, allowing no more than four runs in any single game.

James Paxton pitched six scoreless innings, recording his fifth win of the season improving his ERA to 2.58. The Dodgers started their 1-0 lead in the first inning with Freddie Freeman’s 341-foot homer.

The final score was set by Teoscar Hernandez’s 390-foot grand slam in the sixth inning. Dodgers fans are quite thrilled with the franchise victory and many of them shared their thoughts in a recent tweet.

"Great shutout W," a fan said.

“That’s what we needed! Love to see it,” another fan said.

“Largest attendance in PetCo Park history to witness a shutout” a comment reads.

Fans also praised the Dodgers players, especially Teoscar Hernandez, asking the club to extend the outfielder’s contract.

"Extend Teoscar I've seen enough," a user wrote.

“Pay Hernandez now!” another user wrote.

“Freeman Solo Homer. T.Hernandez.Grand Slam. Dodgers Shutout Win,” a Blue fan wrote.

In the offseason, Teoscar Hernandez signed a one-year contract worth $23.5 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez talks about his approach behind the grand slam

This 2024 season, Teoscar Hernandez has proved to be a good signing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, showcasing a solid performance. Talking about his approach, Hernandez said (via OC register):

“When I signed here, I knew this was gonna happen. You have Mookie, Freddie, Ohtani, Will and Muncy, those guys take a lot of walks. I knew i was going to hit behind them and I was going to have a lot of opportunities with men in scoring position or men on base.”

“In my mind, I just try not to do too much, not overthink my swing or anything like that. Just get a good pitch to hit and put it in play.”

Hernandez has a slash line of .258/.324/.834 with 155 at-bats, scored 27 runs, and 40 hits including 11 homers, 33 RBIs and 3 stolen bases this season.

