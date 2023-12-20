"Guess we're out on Yamamoto" "They're out" - Mets' Adrian Houser trade leaves fans concerned over Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit

The New York Mets made a trade on Wednesday with the Milwaukee Brewers. New York received outfielder Tyrone Taylor and pitcher Adrian Houser in exchange for minor league pitcher Coleman Crow.

Houser is coming off a 2023 season where he posted an 8-5 record with a 4.12 ERA on 111.1 innings. Taylor hit .234/.267/.446 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.

The deal saves the Brew Crew over seven million dollars. Houser is projected to make $5.6 million in arbitration, and Taylor is expected to get $1.7 million.

The Brewers also get Crow, whom the Mets acquired in the Eduardo Escobar trade. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will miss the 2024 season.

"wow I guess (we're) out on Yamamoto" one fan posted.

"I think they know they're out on Yamamoto," another fan posted.

Mets fans are nervous that this trade has taken them out of the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They currently have a rotation that consists of Kodai Senga, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, David Peterson and Tylor Megill.

If the Amazins miss out on Yamamoto, the fanbase will not be pleased. Outside of Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto is the talk of free agency and is expected to be a star in the big leagues.

Mets among several teams that recently met with Yamamoto

The Mets were among several teams that recently met with Yamamoto as free agency started to heat up. Alongside them were the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

The young ace is expected to get a deal over $200 million, so he will not be cheap. However, he is only 25 years old, which is rare on the open market, and is still developing as a player.

It will be a shootout to land Yamamoto's talents. All three teams he has met with recently have no problem throwing big-time money at players who could change their franchise.

While the Dodgers just signed Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, they still have money to play with. They cannot be counted out, especially with Yamamoto's desire to win immediately.

The Yankees also can't be counted out, either. The fanbase is expecting a huge turnaround from last season and needs frontline starting pitching badly.

Expect Yamamoto to make a decision relatively soon, and that could start a snowball effect with other free agents coming off the board thereafter.

