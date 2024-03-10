"Have to establish dominance" - Fans aim sarcastic jibe after Braves' Charlie Culberson strikes batter's head on first start as a pitcher

Former utilityman Charlie Culberson had a poor start as a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. That's because his first pitch hit a batter in the helmet during Saturday's spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Having spent his entire 11-year MLB career as a utility player, the 34-year-old is trying to make the roster as a pitcher for the Braves. Saturday's game proved that he may not be ready, as his first pitch hit Orioles minor leaguer Maverick Handley straight in the head.

While his performance may not have impressed the Braves pitching staff, it certainly got sarcastic reactions from fans on social media.

"Have to establish dominance," one tweeted.

"Power move," added another.

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Charlie Culberson was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut the following year.

He has since played for the likes of the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Tampa Bay Rays, moving in and out of the major leagues. Having spent three years with the Braves earlier in his career, he made a return for his second sting with them in 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Culberson signed a minor league contract with the Braves, intending to become a relief pitcher. While many position players have become pitchers in the past, they usually do it early in their careers.

Hence, if Culberson is able to make the roster as a pitcher, it would be a huge achievement.

Charlie Culberson makes a disappointing start as pitcher

While it's clear that long-time utilityman Charlie Culberson is attempting to revive his MLB career as a pitcher, Saturday's performance proved that it may not be the right choice.

After the first wild pitch, which hit the batter in the head, things did not improve for Culberson. The Atlanta Braves star went on to give up a walk, a double, and a sacrifice fly, which resulted in three runs scored.

He was eventually relieved with two outs as the Baltimore Orioles went on to win the game 10-3.

