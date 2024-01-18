"He is ahead of schedule" "We need him opening day" - Fans excited as Yankees' star rookie Jasson Dominguez spotted ahead of Spring Training

Jasson Dominguez was recently ranked No. 16 among MLB’s top 100 prospects by Baseball America. Five other young talents from the New York Yankees farm system also made the list, including Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira.

In his debut big league season last year, Dominguez played well but was limited to only eight games due to a torn UCL. Despite this, he impressed Aaron Boone and the Yankee management with a batting average of .258/.303/.677 and a .980 OPS. He added 7 RBIs and 4 home runs in his debut year, making him one of the names to look forward to in 2024.

Dominguez underwent successful Tommy John surgery and was recently seen in Tampa, FL during a training session. This made Yankee fans optimistic, hoping to see him soon in the main lineup to continue his MLB journey in New York.

The 20-year-old received a $5 million signing bonus from the Yankees in 2019. He spent three seasons in the minors, playing 295 games with a slash line of .266/.372/.431 and a .803 OPS. He recorded 154 RBIs and 36 home runs before being called up to the majors.

What’ll be the role of Jasson Dominguez in the Yankees’ lineup next season?

Jasson Dominguez has the potential to strengthen the Yankees’ outfield. He has demonstrated excellent fielding skills with a .975 fielding percentage while covering right field and center field in the minors.

With Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo joining the team, Aaron Judge can focus on playing center field for an extended period. However, if Dominguez maintains his form from last year and stays fit to play for the team, there is a high chance of seeing him play alongside these All-Stars.

It will be interesting to see how he does this season and if the Yankees can push on in 2024 after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

