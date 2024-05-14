“He always has wisdom" - Yankees' Carlos Rodon credits Andy Pettitte's words as key to recent success

The New York Yankees have won the road series against the Tampa Bay Rays to continue their hot campaign. Next in line is a three-day visit to Minnesota starting on Tuesday. Carlos Rodon is expected to lead the start for the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon has a rebound against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. He stayed for 6.1 innings on the mound, giving up seven hits while earning two runs. The Yankees won that game 9-4, and Rodon added a win to his record.

However, Carlos Rodon struggled in his start before that against division rivals Baltimore Orioles on March 2. He conceded seven runs, of which six were earned, in four innings. The Yankees lost the game 2-7. So how did Rodon organize himself from the O’s loss to the Astros’ victory?

Carlos Rodon gave credit to Andy Pettitte, the special advisor to the Yankees. Pettitte is a former major leaguer whose career spanned 18 years with the Yankees and Astros. He has a career ERA of 3.85 in 531 games and is a perfect mentor to Rodon.

“He always has wisdom,” Rodón said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. "Everyone likes Andy Pettitte. It hard not to listen to a guy like that."

After the Astors' game, Carlos Rodon has a 3.56 ERA in eight starts, pitching for 43.0 innings. He has given up 17 runs, of which 16 are earned with 43 strikeouts.

Carlos Rodon may have to hold his form at least for June before The Yankees reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, gets back in the lineup. He’s recovering from an elbow inflammation.

Yankees skipper appreciated Andy Pettitte’s selfless contribution to the team

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone appreciated what Andy Pettitte has been doing for the team.

“There’s no ego involved,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “He’s here to serve, to help, to lend his experience and he’s one of those rare guys that really is able to impart a lot of wisdom to guys. He works hard to understand all the new advances in the game, so he’s able to speak guys’ languages as well.”

Andy Pettitte has not limited his service to only one pitcher. Marcus Stroman, the Yankees' latest addition, has also reckoned the impact of the former All-Star has in his development.

“There’s a way he’s able to approach guys that hits home,” Stroman said, per Brendan Kuty. “There can be a disconnect sometimes between the analytical components in this game. But having someone who’s been there and more open on the feel and the eye test rather than, ‘Hey, you need to spin this better.”

Entering Tuesday, the Yankees have a 27-15 record, only behind the Baltimore Orioles (26-14) as they got a slightly better winning percentage. The Yankees will focus on earning their top spot back while the O’s prepare to face the Toronto Blue Jays.

