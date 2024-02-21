"He just doesn’t give a s***” - Jonathan Papelbon blasts Anthony Rendon after recent comments about 'priority' 

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon grabbed headlines when he said that baseball is not his top priority. That sent shockwaves around the league, as fans and analysts started digging into Rendon's perspective on baseball.

Among them was his former Nationals teammate Jonathan Papelbon, who said that Rendon's work ethic is poor. He acknowledged that the former World Series Champion has the right talent to succeed in majors but "he doesn’t give a s***.”

“Every single day this guy shows up to go out, it was like a chore,” Papelbon said during Tuesday’s episode of Foul Territory.

“He strictly got away with just raw athleticism and raw talent. And you can do that... But there’s a reason why he’s not as successful as he really, truly could be. He’s got more raw talent than the three of us combined, but he just doesn’t give a s***.”

Papelbon, who played with Rendon during the 2015-16 season, said that even back then, Rendon didn't have a good competitive spirit.

Papelbon also added that he knew that when Rendon became a free agent and signed with the Angels on a seven-year, $245 million contract, he would be the worst deal in history.

“I knew that when he became a free agent … I was like, ‘whoever gets that dude is going to get totally bamboozled; it’s going to be the worst deal in history,'” Papelbon added. “And it’s proven that way.”

Baseball is not a 'top priority' for Anthony Rendon

Anthony Rendon made these eye-catching remarks on Monday when he reported for spring training camp. Rendon said that baseball is his living, but his family comes first, and if he had to pick between the two, he'd choose the latter.

"It's never been a top priority for me," Anthony Rendon said. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith and my family come before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

Rendon clarified that getting married and having four children has changed his outlook on life. He later clarified that baseball is his priority but not the top priority.

"Oh, it's a priority for sure, because it's my job," he said. "I'm here, aren't I?"

After signing a multi-year deal with the Angels in 2019, Anthony Rendon has not turned up for more than 58 games in any of his four seasons, attracting criticism. It remains to be seen if he can stay healthy for the 2024 season.

