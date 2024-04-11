Juan Soto handed New York Yankees fans yet another reason to celebrate as he accepted his 2023 Silver Slugger award ahead of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Fresh off another brilliant MLB season, the newly acquired outfielder clinched the award for the fourth consecutive year. After a strong start to the current season with his new team, Soto has already won over the New York fans, who ardently celebrated his win over social media.

"He’ll be getting about 10 more of those in the Bronx,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Looks so much better presented as a Yankee," wrote @DiamondsOfSpace on X.

"The last player to wear #22 in the Bronx," added @CardsByDrew.

"Extend him," X user @BronxBmbrz said.

"He's pretty good," chimed in @marioagomez_1.

"My glorious king," wrote @ynksgc.

While Juan Soto currently commands attention with the Bronx Bombers, he began his major league career in 2018 with the Washington Nationals after being signed as a top prospect in 2015. Establishing himself as an elite player in Washington, he was later traded to the San Diego Padres in the 2022 season, where he continued his strong performances.

In his final season with the Padres in 2023, Soto played in every single game and recorded an impressive .275 average, hitting 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. He led the MLB with 132 walks and made his third All-Star appearance. Ultimately, his exceptional play merited his fourth consecutive Silver Slugger award win.

Juan Soto equals legendary Yankee's record with his hot start to the MLB season

It has been the Juan Soto show since the star outfielder's arrival to the New York Yankees. His performances are backed by solid numbers. He is only the third Yankee to record at least 15 hits, 10 RBIs and 10 walks in the first 12 games of the season.

The first Yankees player to achieve this feat was New York legend, Paul O'Neill, in 1994, with Bernie Williams in 2003 rounding up the shortlist. As things stand, Soto also remains on course to collect his fifth consecutive Silver Slugger in the MLB this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.