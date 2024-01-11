"He is one of the most intense teammates I've ever been around" - Jameson Taillon praises Gerrit Cole's incredible winning mentality

Baseball enthusiasts over the past few weeks have witnessed a quiet offseason that has been marked by some historic moments. They witnessed Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking Los Angeles Dodgers deal and Yoshoninobu Yamamoto agreeing to the largest pitching contract in MLB history.

Teams are competing against one another to get the players who will lead them to a great season, and the New York Yankees are one of the most active sides on the market.

In December, the Yankees acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade from the San Diego Padres. Although Soto has greatly bolstered their offense, they still need to address issues in their rotation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees have been searching for an ace to support reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole in their quest for postseason success.

The Yankees came very close to signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto by offering him a $300 million deal. However, the Dodgers outbid them by offering him a 12-year $325 million contract.

Reports suggested that the Yankees withdrew from the Yamamoto sweepstakes because they didn't want to exceed Gerrit Cole's 9-year, $324 million deal.

However, former ace of the New York Yankees, Jameson Taillon, disagreed with the claim on a recent episode of the ‘Foul Territory’ podcast.

Expand Tweet

“Gerrit's one of the most intense teammates, dedicated to winning, that I've ever been around… he's so engaged in the game,” said Tallion.

“All he wants to do is win… talk about a dude (Gerrit Cole) that just knows the responsibility of wearing the pinstripes. He wants to win in New York.”

Gerrit Cole has been playing for the Yankees since 2020. He has participated in three postseasons with them, earned three All-Star nods and his first Cy Young Award. Cole can opt out after the 2024 season, but considering his performance and dedication to the team, he is expected to stay.

Taillon also mentioned that Cole is unfazed by other players' salaries, and his sole aim is to win the World Series with the Yankees.

“He doesn't care about if someone made a million dollars more, $10 million more. He literally just wants to win… people (are) overanalyzing it. I think Garrit would have been very happy to play with them.”

Who’ll be the Yankees’ next ace to support Gerrit Cole?

The New York Yankees have shifted their focus entirely to acquiring a starting pitcher. In recent weeks, there have been reports of New York’s interest in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and World Series-winning ace Jordan Montgomery.

They are also monitoring Dylan Cease and Marcus Stroman for their rotation. Experts believe that the Yankees will sign one of these names and that it's expected to happen sooner rather than later.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.