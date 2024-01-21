Righty ace Marcus Stroman joined the New York Yankees after declaring his free agency when the Chicago Cubs declined his $21 million player option. He agreed to play for two years for $37 million, with a vesting option available after the second year.

The Yankees had initially considered Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, but negotiations with both pitchers eventually failed. They then moved quickly to sign Stroman as a free agent despite his previous issues with the franchise.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman opened up on the reason for choosing Marcus Stroman over other candidates on the “Front Office” show hosted by MLB Network Radio.

“We obviously were knee-deep into the Yamamoto sweepstakes … (but) once he made a decision to go to the Dodgers, then obviously we pivoted rather quickly because we had alternative conversations going on, and Marcus was the guy,” Cashman said.

Cashman mentioned how he got involved with Stroman personally during the negotiation:

“First and foremost, I spoke with Marcus on the phone (and) had obviously many conversations with Brodie (Brodie Van Wagener, Stroman’s agent), and rather quickly, this was something that made a lot of sense for all of us.”

He also shared why Marcus Stroman was the perfect match for New York:

“We're looking forward to adding someone to our roster that is not afraid of New York, not afraid of this big stage … he's always ready to go to battle because that's how he's wired.”

Are the Yankees done addressing the rotation with Marcus Stroman?

The New York Yankees were clear about their need for pitching when the offseason arrived. They actively pursued Yaoshinobu Yamamoto and reportedly offered him a $300 million deal, but ultimately, the LA Dodgers convinced him with a larger contract.

As a result, the Yankees shifted their focus to two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell but withdrew their proposal of $150 million for five years when Snell asked for higher numbers.

The team also closely monitored reigning World Series-winning ace Jordan Montgomery and then-free agent Dylan Cease, but the Yankees also had no success with them. Cease signed with the White Sox to avoid arbitration, while Montgomery reportedly showed interest in returning to Texas.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman was ready to talk, and the Yankees invited him to the Bronx, which he accepted. Nonetheless, experts are divided on whether the Yankees are satisfied with Stroman and done addressing their rotation for this season.

The team already has the reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, alongside a healthy Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon, which is not something to overlook. Moreover, the Yankees might shift their focus to other areas that need improvement rather than solely focusing on their rotation.

