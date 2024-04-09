"He's capable of doing really special things" - All-Star 2B Gleyber Torres lauds new teammate Juan Soto for his exceptional run in form for Yankees

It’s no wonder that Juan Soto became the New York Yankees' new fan favorite in just a few weeks. Although Soto’s future with the Yankees is still at a speculation stage, he decided to enjoy his stay for the time being, with his new friend from work, Gleyber Torres.

The Yankee All-Star Torres isn’t easy to convince unless you’re Juan Soto. In an interview with FOX Sports, Torres shared how reliable Soto is for the team.

“As a player, when you know everybody and you feel confident, you play better," Torres told FOX Sports. "He feels good with the team and all the boys. I'm just really happy for him. He's capable of doing really special things. And in the lineup with everybody, he's going to help us go where we want to go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Torres and Soto formed a deep bond as road partners in New York. Hanging out late and dining together created a special connection that is clearly visible in their social media.

Expand Tweet

Soto has an impactful debut for the Yankees, recording 10 RBIs and two home runs in 11 games with a slash line of .357/.462/.548 and a 1.009 OPS. If he can keep this form up, the New York front office will be reckoned to offer a long-term contract by the end of the season to keep him on board.

The Yankees are having a dream season run

After last year's disappointing season, the New York Yankees were determined to bounce back and they did in the best way possible. Last month, the Yankees started their dream winning streak by sweeping the Houston Astros.

Even with looming concerns about injuries, they held strong against last year’s World Series runner-up, the Arizona Diamondbacks and won the series 2-1. The Toronto Blue Jays were able to knock them on Friday in the first game. However, the Yanks ultimately returned to the winning streak.

On Monday, the Miami Marlins also failed to halt them, recording another victory of the season with a 7-0 score for the Yanks. They are currently leading the AL East division and Juan Soto has contributed largely to this feat.

Next year, Soto will be a free agent. Although it’s unlikely for the Yanks to let him go after just one season, he’s attracting many suitors with his stellar game highlights. Because of that, Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, may decide for the player to enter the free market and the Bronx Bombers may have to face a tough bidding competition to win him back.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.