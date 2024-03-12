"He’s so filthy" - Mets fans ecstatic as All-Star closer Edwin Diaz shines in Spring Training debut

Edwin Diaz is back! One of the best closers in the MLB, Diaz has established himself as one of the most consistent bullpen arms in the league. Unfortunately for both the New York Mets and Diaz himself, the two-time All-Star missed the entirety of the 2023 season after sustaining a knee injury during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The 29-year-old tore the patellar tendon in his knee, which required season-ending surgery. After several months of recovery following the surgery, Edwin Diaz has now returned to the pitcher's mound for the New York Mets. The veteran reliever had not pitched in nearly a complete calendar year, however, it was worth the wait.

On Monday, Diaz entered the game for the New York Mets in the fifth inning to face the Miami Marlins. The superstar closer struck out the side, while also reaching 98 MPH on his fastball. This performance has Mets fans beyond excited for their beloved bullpen arm.

After nearly one year away, New York Mets fans were overjoyed by Diaz's performance, saying that the best closer in baseball had returned. Others were shocked by how electric his stuff was, calling him names like nasty and filthy.

Some of the other New York Mets fans who took to social media to celebrate their closer posted their best gifs and trumpet emojis. Thanks to the song Narcos by Timmy Trumpet, Diaz created one of the most iconic bullpen entrances in the modern MLB.

Edwin Diaz has been one of the top closers in baseball and will look to reclaim his crown

If Monday's Spring Training debut was any indication of things to come, it appears that the New York Mets superstar is on track to reclaim his title of the best closer in baseball. Although there are several veterans and rising stars such as Josh Hader, Camilo Doval, and Jhoan Duran, Edwin Diaz certainly has the skills to lead the league in saves.

During his last full season in the MLB, Diaz was tremendous for the New York Mets. Over 62.0 innings in 2022, Edwin Diaz posted a 3-1 record with a dazzling 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts, and 32 saves. This production earned him the second All-Star selection of his career.

