"He's gonna break Bonds' record" - Shohei Ohtani's first batting practice since surgery has Dodgers fans pumped for new season

Shohei Ohtani, along with his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and other players, joined the Dodgers' spring training session in Camelback Ranch, Phoenix. Several reporters were present to witness Ohtani's $700 million swings, and he didn't disappoint them.

This was Ohtani's first official training with the Dodgers' camp after undergoing surgery in September. He won't be pitching until 2025, but a catcher's cam clip of his swings has already won the hearts of Dodgers fans, who couldn't be more excited for the new season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He's gonna break Bonds' record,” one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the training session, Ohtani batted for two rounds with game-planning coach J.T. Watkins. According to the Athletic, he hit 10 homers in 21 swings. The device that recorded Ohtani's data showed a maximum exit velocity of 109 mph, with several swings exceeding triple digits.

Shohei Ohtani will eye the World Series in 2025

Shohei Ohtani had an exceptional season in 2023, recording 95 RBIs and hitting 44 home runs with a batting average of .304/.412/.654. As a result, he was named unanimous AL MVP.

One thing that has eluded Ohtani throughout his career is the MLB postseason. In six seasons with the Angels, he didn’t get to taste playoff baseball.

Ohtani is focused on breaking that streak, and is determined to win the World Series. The Dodgers have supported his ambition in a way the Angels never have and assembled a star-studded lineup capable of challenging for championships every year.

Ohtani won’t be able to grace the mound in 2024, but the Dodgers have ample options in Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Co. Clayton Kershaw is also expected to return to the fold by August.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.