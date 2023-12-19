"He's just trying to go to more free dinners" "Worse than Ohtani" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's prolonged free agency leaves MLB fans frustrated

There is a growing sense of frustration when it comes to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The most coveted free agent remaining on the open market, the 25-year-old Japanese sensation has been meeting with several teams across the MLB this offseason. However, it does not appear that he will be making his decision any time soon.

According to MLB columnist Bob Klapisch, there is a growing sense that not only will Yoshinobu Yamamoto not sign before Christmas, but there is a possibility that his free agency will extend until the January 4 deadline.

This is not the news that many fans across the MLB did not want to hear. It is also believed that a number of teams and free agents are waiting until Yamamoto signs before making their moves this offseason.

Many of those disgruntled MLB fans have flocked to social media to express their frustration with the situation. For a large number of fans, the offseason is one of their favorite times of the year because of the roster shakeups. Instead, Yamamoto's prolonged free agency has led to a relatively dull offseason so far.

Some fans have said that Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agent window has been worse than that of Shohei Ohtani. The reigning American League MVP was originally believed to have been the one blocking free agents from signing with clubs. Instead, that blame has shifted to Yamamoto.

Other annoyed fans have taken a more comical approach to Yamamoto's decision not to sign with a club yet. Some have said that he intends to ruin Christmas, while others have said that he is only doing this to keep receiving free dinners from interested teams.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be delaying the signing of stars such as Blake Snell

While it may not be fair to hold Yamamoto's free agency accountable for the lack of other notable moves across the league, there have been multiple reports that it is indeed the case.

There are a number of high-profile players who are apparently waiting on Yamamoto to sign with a club before securing themselves a new deal. Depending on how long and how much Yamamoto signs for, it can greatly dictate the contracts of players such as Jordan Montgomery, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, and Marcus Stroman.

