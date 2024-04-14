"He's kind of irrelevant" - Will Smith aims jibes at Jurickson Profar after benches clear in Dodgers game

The Los Angeles Dodgers redeemed themselves on Saturday against the San Deigo Padres at Dodgers Stadium. It was their first victory over the Padres since the Opening Day of the “Seoul Series” in South Korea.

The Dodgers claimed a 5-2 victory, adding another one to their record this season. However, the standout moment of the game was the on-field altercation between Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith and Padres’ outfielder Jurickson Profar, which resulted in breach clearance from both teams.

In the first inning, Gavin Stone threw an inside 92 mph fastball that narrowly missed Profar. Upset by this move, Profar exchanged words with Smith, which turned into a heated on-field tussle. Thankfully, nothing followed from there and the game ended smoothly in favor of Los Angeles.

David Vassegh, a host of AM 570 LA Sports, connected with Smith to learn about the exchange.

“I don’t know what his deal was. He thought we were trying to throw him out. I don’t know why we would have thrown him out. He’s kind of irrelevant,” Smith told Vassegh in a post-game interview.

He added:

“He started mouthing off, and everybody came out. Maybe he was trying to rattle stone, but it was pretty stupid in my book.”

The Dodgers stay at the top of the NL West

The LA Dodgers are off to a great start this year. Since the elimination in the NLDS last year, despite having a 100-win season, they were determined to turn things, and they did that by adding baseball unicorn, Shohei Ohtani with MLB’s most lucrative contract, along with convincing Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the most expensive pitching contract.

They further added outfielder Toescar Hernandez and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to bolster the roster, who are contributing greatly to their successful season-run campaign.

The Dodgers are the current leader of the National League’s West Division with 11 wins in 17 matchups. Following them are the Padres with eight wins in the same number of games.

Mookie Betts is currently leading them with 16 RBIs and six home runs with a .364 batting average and 1.200 OPS. On Saturday’s game, he had three hits and two RBIs which gave the Dodgers an early lead.

On the other hand, Gavin Stone had a nearly perfect game till the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. gave the Padres their first lead with Kyle Higashioka’s help and broke Stone’s perfect game.

Ohtani also contributed an RBI in the sixth inning that kept their lead, and the game ultimately ended with a 5-2 win to the Dodgers. With this win, the series is now tied, and Sunday’s result will determine the series winner.

